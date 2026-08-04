PENN Entertainment to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6.



PENN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 120.1%.

Trend in Estimate Revision of PENN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 35 cents, indicating a rise of 250% from 10 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PENN Entertainment, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PENN Entertainment, Inc. Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.86 billion, suggesting growth of 5.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape PENN Entertainment’s Quarterly Results

PENN’s second-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from stable regional gaming demand and continued momentum across its Retail portfolio. Strength at M Resort, Ameristar Black Hawk, Hollywood Casino Joliet and the company’s St. Louis properties is expected to have supported segment results.



The Interactive segment is likely to have benefited from continued iCasino growth, positive trends in Ontario and momentum at the stand-alone Hollywood iCasino in the quarter under review. PENN’s increased focus on Canada and U.S. markets offering both iCasino and online sports betting, coupled with lower marketing spending and continued cost controls, is expected to have supported further operating improvement. The company expected the second-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss to remain near the first-quarter level, potentially with a modest sequential improvement.



Improved sportsbook hold may also have aided Interactive results. PENN indicated that second-quarter gross gaming revenue hold was more likely to reach its structural level of approximately 9% or better, compared with 8.4% in the first quarter. Continued risk and trading improvements, disciplined promotional spending and a focus on retaining higher-value customers may have supported online sports betting revenues in the quarter to be reported.



However, the temporary closure of the legacy Aurora riverboat is likely to have affected Retail segment performance. The property was expected to remain closed for approximately two weeks to satisfy regulatory requirements before the new Hollywood Casino Aurora opened, with the entire disruption occurring during the second quarter. Higher gas prices and geopolitical uncertainty likely hurt the company’s performance in the quarter.

What Our Model Says About PENN Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PENN Entertainment this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.



PENN’s Earnings ESP: PENN Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of -7.51%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PENN’s Zacks Rank: The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.90% and a Zacks Rank of 1.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FUN’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 11.5%. FUN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on two occasions, the average surprise being 48.9%.



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Marriott Vacations earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 1%. VAC reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%.



Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Expedia’s earnings are expected to surge 28.5%. Expedia’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

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PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.