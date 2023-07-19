PENN Entertainment (PENN) Surges 5.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

PENN Entertainment (PENN) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $27.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Solid contributions from its Barstool-branded retail sportsbooks, omni-channel strength and technological investments have been boosting investors’ confidence.

This casino operator is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +160%. Revenues are expected to be $1.66 billion, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For PENN Entertainment, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PENN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

PENN Entertainment belongs to the Zacks Gaming industry. Another stock from the same industry, DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (DOYU), closed the last trading session 3.7% lower at $1.04. Over the past month, DOYU has returned -2.7%.

For DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.02. This represents a change of -300% from what the company reported a year ago. DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (DOYU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.