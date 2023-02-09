PENN Entertainment (PENN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.39, changing hands as low as $31.85 per share. PENN Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PENN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PENN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.49 per share, with $51.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.13.

