PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Wider Q1 Loss, Stock Down

PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN reported wider-than-expected loss in first-quarter 2024 results. Both the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight quarter. Following the results, the company’s shares lost 8.8% during trading hours on May 2.



PENN's quarterly performance was hampered by disappointing results of its Interactive segment primarily due to an unfavorable outcome from major sporting events.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter under review, PENN reported adjusted loss per share of 79 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 59 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents.



Total revenues of $1,606.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,633 million. The top line declined 4% on a year-over-year basis. Softness in the South and Northeast segments led to this fall.



The Northeast segment delivered revenues of $684.7 million, down 2.3% year over year. Revenues from the South, West and Midwest segments came in at $298.5 million, $128.8 million and $291.2 million, down 5.2%, 0.7% and 1.4% year over year, respectively.



The Interactive and Other segments’ revenues totaled $6 million and ($10) million compared with $5.8 million and ($6.3) million, respectively, in the prior-year quarter.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PENN Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PENN Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Operating Headlines

In the quarter under discussion, adjusted EBITDAR declined 46.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $256.2 million. Adjusted EBITDAR margin contracted to 15.9% from 28.6% a year ago.



Notably, Penn Entertainment's Interactive gambling division incurred adjusted EBITDAR loss of $196 million compared with $5.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

Other Financial Information

As of Mar 31, 2024, PENN had cash and cash equivalents of $903.6 million compared with $1.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. Traditional net debt as of Mar 31, 2024, was $2.63 billion, up from $2.64 billion at 2023-end. Total liquidity as of Mar 31, 2024, was $1.9 billion.

Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

PENN Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis.

During the quarter, BYD’s performance was impacted by January's severe winter weather in the Midwest and South, and a softer Las Vegas local market. The combined effect of these challenges fell within the anticipated range, aligning with earlier projections of $20-$25 million in EBITDAR for 2024.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL reported stellar first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.

RCL benefited from robust demand, strong pricing (on closer-in demand), solid onboard spending and favorable timing of expenses. It also raised its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance on the back of an exceptional WAVE season and continued strong demand.

Pool Corporation POOL reported drab first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the top and bottom lines declined year over year. During the quarter, POOL’s operations were affected by lower pool construction activity, economic pressures and weather-related constraints.

POOL raised its annual earnings guidance range to account for year-to-date tax benefits. It expects sales and gross margin trends to improve with the onset of the swimming pool season, aligning with seasonal buying patterns.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pool Corporation (POOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.