PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, PENN Entertainment (PENN) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -60.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PENN Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenue - West segment : $130.70 million compared to the $131.90 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $130.70 million compared to the $131.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Revenues- Interactive segment : $208 million compared to the $174.27 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $208 million compared to the $174.27 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Revenue - South segment : $304.40 million versus $332.08 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $304.40 million versus $332.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net Revenue - Northeast segment : $667.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $668.28 million.

: $667.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $668.28 million. Net Revenue- Midwest segment : $282 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $288.58 million.

: $282 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $288.58 million. Net Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$10.50 million versus -$7.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for PENN Entertainment here>>>



Shares of PENN Entertainment have returned +15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.