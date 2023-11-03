PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN reported third-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The quarterly earnings increased but revenues declined on a year-over-year basis.



Following the results, the company’s shares gained 14% during trading hours on Nov 2.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter under review, PENN reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21, handily beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents by 266.7%. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted EPS of 72 cents.



Total revenues of $1,619.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,606 million. The top line declined 0.3% on a year-over-year basis. Softness in the South and West regions led to the decline.



The Northeast segment delivered revenues of $687 million, up from $685.4 million a year ago. Our model predicted the metric to rise 5.8% year over year to $725.2 million. Revenues from the South, West and Midwest segments came in at $308.2 million, $135.1 million and $293.4 million, down 6.5%, 13.7% and 1.7% year over year, respectively.



The Interactive and Other segments’ revenues totaled $196.3 million and $4.5 million, up 23.7% and 7.1% year over year, respectively.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PENN Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PENN Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Operating Headlines

In the quarter under discussion, adjusted EBITDAR declined 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $445.1 million. Our model suggested the metric to fall 4.5% year over year. Adjusted EBITDAR margin contracted 150 basis points to 27.5%.

Other Financial Information

As of Sep 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,317.9 million compared with $1,624 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Traditional net debt as of Sep 30, 2023, was $1,344.1 million, up from $1,075.8 million at 2022-end. The company’s total liquidity as of Sep 30, 2023, was $1.3 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PENN Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6%, on average. Shares of LYV have declined 3.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates 21.6% and 59.4% growth, respectively, from a year ago.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. AMC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.2% on average. The stock has lost 32.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC’s 2024 sales and EPS implies improvements of 19.5% and 72.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW sports a Zacks Rank #1. OSW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.6% on average. Shares of OSW have increased 10.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests advancements of 44.5% and 117.9%, respectively, from the year-earlier levels.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.