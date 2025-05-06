PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, PENN Entertainment (PENN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.29 per share, reflecting an increase of 63.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 48.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some PENN Entertainment metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- West segment' reaching $127.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Interactive segment' of $312.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +50.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Midwest segment' should arrive at $286.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Northeast segment' should come in at $683.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- South segment' will reach $287.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other segment' will reach $6.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest segment' at $111.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $117 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- West segment' will reach $45.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- South segment' will likely reach $104.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.50 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Northeast segment' to come in at $200.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $202.60 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of PENN Entertainment have returned +12.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. Currently, PENN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

