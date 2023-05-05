PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y

PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN reported mixed first-quarter 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year over year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped 13.7% during trading hours on May 5.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 31 cents missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents by 18.4%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of 29 cents.



During the first quarter, total revenues of $1,673.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,601 million. The top line increased 7% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was driven by solid performance in the Northeast segment.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PENN Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PENN Entertainment, Inc. Quote

The Northeast segment delivered revenues of $700.5 million, up 6.4% year over year. Revenues from Midwest, Interactive and other segments came in at $295.3 million, $233.5 million and $5.8 million compared with $282.9 million, $141.5 million and $7.3 million, respectively, in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues from the South and West segments came in at $314.8 million and $129.7 million, down 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Headlines

During the first quarter, adjusted EBITDAR declined 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $478.2 million. Adjusted EBITDAR margin contracted 300 basis points to 28.6%.

Other Financial Information

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,311.3 million compared with $1,624 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Bank debt as of Mar 31, 2023, was $1,521.9 million, down from $1,531.2 million at 2022-end.



During the first quarter, the company repurchased 1,646,963 shares of its common stock worth approximately $50 million. As of May 3, 2023, the company stated availability of $80.4 million (under its February 2022 authorization) and $750.0 million (under its December 2022 authorization).

2023 Guidance

For 2023, the company anticipates revenues in the range of $6.4-$6.8 billion, up from the previous expectation of $6.2-$6.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDAR during the year is anticipated in the range of $1.9-$2.0 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PENN Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD, Crocs, Inc. CROX and PlayAGS, Inc. AGS.



Boyd Gaming carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BYD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.7%, on average. Shares of BYD have gained 16.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 1.9% and 2.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Crocs carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average. Shares of Crocs have increased 67.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 13% and 5.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



PlayAGS carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average. The stock has declined 21% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 3% and 1,856.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s estimated levels.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.