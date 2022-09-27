PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Looks Just Right

PENN Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PENN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.7x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, PENN Entertainment's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NasdaqGS:PENN Price Based on Past Earnings September 27th 2022 Keen to find out how analysts think PENN Entertainment's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like PENN Entertainment's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 57%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 68% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 20% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.6% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that PENN Entertainment's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that PENN Entertainment maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - PENN Entertainment has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

