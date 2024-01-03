News & Insights

PENN Entertainment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PENN

January 03, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.87, changing hands as low as $24.74 per share. PENN Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PENN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

PENN Entertainment Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PENN's low point in its 52 week range is $18.35 per share, with $36.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.75.

