PENN Entertainment Backs FY22 Outlook - Update

November 03, 2022 — 08:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reiterated fiscal 2022 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDAR based on its third-quarter results and continued consistent performance.

The company continues to expect 2022 revenue of $6.15 billion to $6.55 billion.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenues of $6.36 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDAR for the year is still expected in a range of $1.875 billion to $2.00 billion.

