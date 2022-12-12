PENN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.39, changing hands as high as $34.68 per share. PENN Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PENN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PENN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.49 per share, with $53.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.