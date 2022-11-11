PENN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.61, changing hands as high as $36.43 per share. PENN Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PENN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PENN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.49 per share, with $59.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.17.

