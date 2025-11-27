Penn Capital Unwinds $17.1 Million BGC Stake as Broker Posts 31% Revenue Surge

Key Points

Philadelphia-based Penn Capital Management sold 1.6 million shares of BGC Group during the quarter ended September 30, leading to a net position change estimated at $17.1 million.

The third-quarter transaction represented a 1.2% shift in the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets.

Following the sale, Penn reported holding 622,783 shares of BGC valued at $5.9 million.

On Monday, Philadelphia-based Penn Capital Management Company disclosed a sale of 1,615,590 shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGC), reducing its position by an estimated $17.1 million.

What Happened

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC trimmed its position in BGC Group by 1,615,590 shares in the third quarter, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing released on Monday. The estimated value of the reduction, based on quarterly average pricing, was approximately $17.1 million. Following the trade, the fund reported holding 622,783 shares of BGC worth $5.9 million at quarter-end.

What Else to Know

The sale reduced the position to 0.5% of the fund’s reportable assets, from a prior level of 2% of AUM in the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:DY: $25.2 million (1.9% of AUM)

NYSE:AMTM: $23.1 million (1.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ATEC: $22.8 million (1.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MIRM: $22.6 million (1.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:WFRD: $22.3 million (1.7% of AUM)

As of Wednesday's market close, BGC shares were priced at $8.59, down 11% over the past year and far underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 13% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Wednesday) $8.59 Market Capitalization $4.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $165.8 million

Company Snapshot

BGC Group, Inc. is a leading financial brokerage and technology provider with a global reach and a diversified product suite. The company leverages an integrated platform to deliver flexible execution and processing solutions across multiple asset classes. It offers brokerage products including fixed income, equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options, along with electronic and hybrid brokerage, market data, and analytics services.

Its scale and technology-driven approach position it competitively in the capital markets sector, helping it serve banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations worldwide.

Foolish Take

Long-term investors should view Penn Capital’s move through the lens of its mandate, as stated on its website: The firm employs a private-equity-style focus on undervalued smaller companies transitioning toward more efficient balance sheets. Reducing a sizable BGC Group position during a year of strong operating momentum suggests a valuation or capital-structure recalibration rather than a shift in thesis about the sector. It’s also consistent with Penn’s pattern of recycling capital into higher-conviction micro- and small-cap ideas across industrials, tech-enabled services, and healthcare. Last quarter, the firm loaded up on shares of Lumen Technologies and Harrow (while trimming BGC).



Despite the sale, BGC’s underlying fundamentals remain robust. The company posted record third-quarter revenue of $736.8 million, up 31% year over year, with strength across every asset class and geography, its co-CEO stated. Energy, commodities, and shipping revenue more than doubled, while U.S. Treasury market share climbed to a record 37%. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $167.6 million, and management reaffirmed its target to complete a $25 million cost-reduction program by year-end.



Penn’s remaining stake—now $5.9 million, or roughly 0.5% of reportable assets—sits well below its typical top positions, which hover near 2% of AUM. For investors, the shift reinforces a couple of themes: Penn remains valuation-sensitive, but BGC remains fundamentally strong.

