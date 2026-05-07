Penn Capital Unloads 1.13 Million RealReal Shares Following Massive Stock Run-Up

Key Points

Sold 1,130,234 shares of The RealReal, with an estimated trade value of $14.30 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Quarter-end position value decreased by $19.24 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

Represents a 1.11% change relative to fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-sale, the fund holds 206,440 shares valued at $1.87 million.

Stake now accounts for 0.15% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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Penn Capital Management Company disclosed in a May 6, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 1,130,234 shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL), an estimated $14.30 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

An SEC filing dated May 6, 2026, shows Penn Capital Management Company reduced its position in The RealReal by 1,130,234 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $14.30 million, based on the average closing price in the period. The fund’s stake at quarter-end was 206,440 shares, now valued at $1.87 million. The net position change, reflecting both trading and price movement, was a decrease of $19.24 million.

What else to know

The fund sold shares, leaving a residual stake of 0.15% of reportable AUM in The RealReal.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:MIRM: $23.78 million (1.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:CZR: $23.73 million (1.8% of AUM) NYSE:GPOR: $23.62 million (1.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:WFRD: $22.57 million (1.7% of AUM) NYSE:WTTR: $22.37 million (1.7% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, shares were priced at $13.00, up 89.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 58.4 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 6, 2026) $13.00 Market Capitalization $1.57 billion Revenue (TTM) $692.85 million Net Income (TTM) ($41.80 million)

Company Snapshot

Offers an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods, including apparel, jewelry, watches, art, and home products.

Targets the U.S. market by operating an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods.

Employs over 3,000 people and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The RealReal is a U.S.-based online marketplace specializing in consigned luxury goods, connecting consignors with buyers of high-end products.

What this transaction means for investors

Penn Capital Management focuses on micro- to mid-cap stocks, analyzing companies' entire capital structures to find mispriced opportunities. Their RealReal sale looks like profit-taking after a massive multiyear run. The stock more than quadrupled in one year, then added substantial gains the next, before pulling back sharply this year.

The luxury resale marketplace is actually performing well. The RealReal beat recent earnings expectations, swung to positive cash flow, and its AI tool Athena is driving operational efficiencies while the luxury resale market keeps expanding. Analysts maintain buy ratings with meaningful upside from current levels.

This investment works if you believe this pullback is a buying opportunity in a growing market where inflation pushes consumers toward secondhand luxury. But if growth slows or competition from ThredUp, Poshmark, and traditional retailers intensifies, the stock could trade sideways for a while. Sometimes the best move after a massive run like this is simply taking profits and redeploying capital elsewhere.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.