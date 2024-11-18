Peninsula Energy price target lowered to A$0.15 from A$0.20 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Peninsula Energy (PENMF) to A$0.15 from A$0.20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Lance project update.
