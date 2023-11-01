Peninsula Energy (PENMF) Price Target Increased by 14.41% to 0.18

The average one-year price target for Peninsula Energy (OTC:PENMF) has been revised to 0.18 / share. This is an increase of 14.41% from the prior estimate of 0.16 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.15 to a high of 0.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 133.55% from the latest reported closing price of 0.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peninsula Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PENMF is 0.23%, an increase of 18.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.36% to 141,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 68,625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,134K shares, representing an increase of 22.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENMF by 40.02% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 59,251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,927K shares, representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENMF by 43.90% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 5,743K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares, representing an increase of 55.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENMF by 27.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,147K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 1,178K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENMF by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.