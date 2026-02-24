Peninsula Energy (PENMF) Price Target Increased by 40.12% to 1.28

The average one-year price target for Peninsula Energy (OTCPK:PENMF) has been revised to $1.28 / share. This is an increase of 40.12% from the prior estimate of $0.91 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.12 to a high of $1.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,722.30% from the latest reported closing price of $0.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peninsula Energy. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PENMF is 0.10%, an increase of 19.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 26,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 12,958K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,900K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENMF by 36.32% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 8,430K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,220K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENMF by 40.30% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 4,783K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,643K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENMF by 36.86% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 436K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENMF by 19.96% over the last quarter.

