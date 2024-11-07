Peninsula Energy Lists New Shares on ASX

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited has announced the quotation of 6,666 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange as of November 7, 2024. This move reflects an exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities, potentially attracting investor interest in the company’s stock. Such developments are often watched closely by those looking to assess the company’s market performance and investment potential.

For further insights into AU:PEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.