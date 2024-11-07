News & Insights

Peninsula Energy Lists New Shares on ASX

November 07, 2024 — 12:14 am EST

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited has announced the quotation of 6,666 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange as of November 7, 2024. This move reflects an exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities, potentially attracting investor interest in the company’s stock. Such developments are often watched closely by those looking to assess the company’s market performance and investment potential.

