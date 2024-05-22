News & Insights

Peninsula Energy Launches Share Entitlement Offer

May 22, 2024 — 08:20 pm EDT

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited announces a 1 for 4 pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of shares at $0.10 each, closing on June 3, 2024, for shareholders registered by May 20, 2024. This offer seeks to engage eligible retail shareholders in Australia and New Zealand, with detailed information available in the company’s Information Booklet, which is not a prospectus and has not been lodged with ASIC.

