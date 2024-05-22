News & Insights

Stocks

Peninsula Energy Launches Major Equity Raising Effort

May 22, 2024 — 08:21 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited is set to bolster its financial position through a fully underwritten equity raising of A$105.9 million, split between an A$52.9 million institutional placement and a A$53.1 million accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer, with shares priced at a notable discount. The capital raised will be directed towards funding its Lance project until it reaches positive free cash flow, anticipated by the third quarter of 2025. Eligible shareholders have the chance to subscribe to the offer at a fixed price, with the potential to apply for additional shares subject to availability.

For further insights into AU:PEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PENMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.