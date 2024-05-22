Peninsula Energy Launches Major Equity Raising Effort

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited is set to bolster its financial position through a fully underwritten equity raising of A$105.9 million, split between an A$52.9 million institutional placement and a A$53.1 million accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer, with shares priced at a notable discount. The capital raised will be directed towards funding its Lance project until it reaches positive free cash flow, anticipated by the third quarter of 2025. Eligible shareholders have the chance to subscribe to the offer at a fixed price, with the potential to apply for additional shares subject to availability.

