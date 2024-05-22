Peninsula Energy Launches A$105.9M Equity Raise

News & Insights

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited has announced a significant equity raising of A$105.9 million, split between an institutional placement and a non-renounceable entitlement offer, each contributing roughly half the total amount. The proceeds are aimed at funding the company’s Lance project towards positive free cash flow by Q3 2025. Eligibility for the retail component of the offer is limited to certain shareholders, excluding those outside Australia, New Zealand, or who don’t meet other specified criteria.

