Peninsula Energy Launches A$105.9M Equity Raise

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited has announced a significant equity raising of A$105.9 million, split between an institutional placement and a non-renounceable entitlement offer, each contributing roughly half the total amount. The proceeds are aimed at funding the company’s Lance project towards positive free cash flow by Q3 2025. Eligibility for the retail component of the offer is limited to certain shareholders, excluding those outside Australia, New Zealand, or who don’t meet other specified criteria.

For further insights into AU:PEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.