Peninsula Energy Gears Up for Uranium Production

Peninsula Energy Limited is on track to become a leading uranium producer, with rapid developments at the Lance Project poised to meet the growing demand for secure, Western-produced nuclear fuel. The company is well-positioned with strong financial backing and long-term offtake agreements in Europe and the US, supporting its role in the low-carbon energy transition. With a strategic focus on operational resilience and environmental responsibility, Peninsula is set to deliver value to shareholders and clients alike.

