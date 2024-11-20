Peninsula Energy Gears Up for Uranium Production

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.
Peninsula Energy Limited is on track to become a leading uranium producer, with rapid developments at the Lance Project poised to meet the growing demand for secure, Western-produced nuclear fuel. The company is well-positioned with strong financial backing and long-term offtake agreements in Europe and the US, supporting its role in the low-carbon energy transition. With a strategic focus on operational resilience and environmental responsibility, Peninsula is set to deliver value to shareholders and clients alike.
