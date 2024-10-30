Peninsula Energy Faces Cash Flow Challenges Amid Project Costs

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited reported a challenging quarter ending September 2024, with a significant cash outflow of $21 million from investing activities, primarily due to development costs at the Lance Project. Despite receiving $942,000 in interest, the company’s net cash decreased, reflecting broader pressures in the mining exploration sector. Investors may want to monitor how Peninsula manages its cash flow to support ongoing and future projects.

