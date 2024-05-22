Peninsula Energy Expands Market Presence

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited has announced its application for the quotation of a substantial number of new securities, specifically 661,091,706 fully paid ordinary shares, to be listed on the ASX under the code PEN as of May 24, 2024. The move signifies the company’s latest steps in capital market engagement, hinting at potential growth and investment opportunities for shareholders.

