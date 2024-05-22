News & Insights

Stocks

Peninsula Energy Expands Market Presence

May 22, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited has announced its application for the quotation of a substantial number of new securities, specifically 661,091,706 fully paid ordinary shares, to be listed on the ASX under the code PEN as of May 24, 2024. The move signifies the company’s latest steps in capital market engagement, hinting at potential growth and investment opportunities for shareholders.

For further insights into AU:PEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PENMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.