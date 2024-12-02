News & Insights

Peninsula Energy Consolidates Shares, Restructures Director Holdings

December 02, 2024 — 09:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peninsula Energy (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy announced a significant consolidation of its share capital, reducing the number of shares held by Director Wayne Heili. The company’s recent approval at the AGM has consolidated shares on a twenty-for-one basis, impacting the director’s holdings. This move reflects Peninsula Energy’s strategic shift to streamline its stock structure, potentially influencing market perceptions.

