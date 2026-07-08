Penguin's Q3 Earnings Call Spotlights AI Demand Strength

Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG used its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto press a simple message: AI demand is broadening, backlog is building and the company sees itself moving from component supplier to AI factory platform provider.

That mattered because management did more than post a beat. It raised full-year targets again, offered an initial fiscal 2027 growth view and used the Q&A to frame memory demand as structural rather than cyclical.

PENG Sees AI Demand Outpacing Revenues

Chief executive officer Kash Shaikh said AI-driven businesses made up 74% of total net sales in the quarter and grew 104% year over year. He said demand in integrated memory and non-hyperscale AI infrastructure continued to outpace reported sales, leaving the company with a larger backlog entering the fiscal fourth quarter.

That framing helped explain why the quarter landed well ahead of expectations. PENG reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.84, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63. Revenues came in at $478.7 million, also surpassing the consensus estimate of $435 million.

Penguin Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Penguin Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Penguin Solutions, Inc. Quote

Shaikh tied the demand picture to inference and agentic AI rather than to a short-lived hardware cycle. He argued that persistent, context-rich workloads are raising requirements for memory, general-purpose compute, storage and networking across the stack.

Penguin Presses Its Platform Story

Shaikh spent much of the prepared remarks describing Penguin as an AI factory platform company built around ClusterWareAI software, MemoryAI products, ComputeAI systems, OriginAI architectures, and deployment and managed services. His emphasis was that customers increasingly want an integrated path to production, not a collection of parts.

Management pointed to customer and partner traction to support that argument. The company added four new AI infrastructure logos in the fiscal third quarter, expanded work with Deepgram, widened an engagement with a Tier 1 financial institution and highlighted recent recognition from NVIDIA and Dell.

The call also underscored services as a differentiator. Shaikh said Penguin is designing, building, deploying and in some cases managing AI factories for three to five years, which he framed as an advantage over sellers that only ship hardware.

PENG Raises FY26 Outlook

Chief financial officer Nate Olmstead said both sales and profits came in significantly above the company's expectations, helped by accelerating memory demand and continued AI infrastructure adoption. Non-GAAP operating income reached a quarterly record of $64.4 million, while non-GAAP operating margin improved to 13.4% from 11.9% a year earlier.

The bigger takeaway was the new outlook. Penguin now expects fiscal 2026 net sales growth of 22% plus or minus 2% and non-GAAP EPS of about $2.60, plus or minus $0.05, up from the prior view of 12% growth and $2.15.

Olmstead also gave preliminary color for fiscal 2027, saying the company currently contemplates about 30% growth in both total company net sales and non-GAAP EPS from the midpoint of the fiscal 2026 outlook. He called that an initial planning view rather than formal guidance.

Penguin Balances Growth With Friction

The quarter was not without trade-offs. Non-GAAP gross margin fell to 28.1% from 31.7% a year ago as the mix shifted and the higher-margin Penguin Edge business continued to wind down, though favorable memory pricing provided some support.

Operating expenses also moved higher, reflecting seasonal factors, variable compensation, and increased research and development spending tied to ClusterWareAI and memory AI offerings. That suggests management is still investing aggressively even as it stresses discipline.

Olmstead said the fiscal 2026 outlook still assumes no advanced computing AI hardware sales to hyperscale customers and reflects Edge revenues essentially ceasing by year-end. He also warned that the fiscal fourth quarter should see less pricing favorability than the fiscal third quarter, which could pressure gross margin as the year closes.

PENG Q&A Sharpens the FY27 Picture

Analysts pressed management on how much of the memory upside came from pricing versus product demand. Shaikh answered that both volume and pricing lifted the outlook, while stressing that CXL is growing but remains only part of a broader data center memory business.

A Stifel analyst asked for guardrails around advanced computing in fiscal 2027. Olmstead said mid-teens growth is a reasonable starting point, with first-half visibility supported by backlog and a three- to six-month bookings-to-revenue cycle in AI infrastructure.

Questions also tested whether customer demand might crack under higher memory prices. Shaikh pushed back, saying demand continues to rise and backlog continues to build, reinforcing management’s more confident tone around durability.

Penguin Keeps Its Focus on Execution

The call also carried a leadership transition, with Olmstead stepping down as CFO and vice president of Finance and Accounting, and Aaron Johnson becoming interim CFO. Shaikh said the change does not alter operating priorities, financial discipline or execution plans.

Taken together, management left investors with a company leaning harder into AI memory, software and infrastructure while trying to widen its customer base beyond hyperscale concentration. The tone was assertive, but still centered on backlog conversion, supply execution and disciplined investment.

What Zacks Signals Say

PENG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which points to favorable earnings estimate revision trends over the next one to three months. Its Value Score of C, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of D indicate a weaker style profile, with the strongest Zacks combinations generally coming from Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) stocks that also hold A or B Style Scores. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That mix leaves the stock with strong rank support but less help from the Style Scores right now. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update estimates after the quarter, so the post-earnings revision cycle remains the key signal to watch.

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