Penguin's AI Customer Pipeline Expands: Can It Drive Future Revenues?

Penguin Solutions, Inc.’s PENG expanding AI customer pipeline is strengthening revenue visibility as enterprise adoption of AI infrastructure accelerates beyond hyperscalers. The company believes AI workloads are rapidly shifting from experimentation to production, with demand broadening across enterprise customers, sovereign AI projects and neocloud providers. This transition significantly expands Penguin's addressable market and creates a favorable environment for its integrated AI infrastructure business.



The company continues to convert this growing demand into tangible customer wins. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Penguin added four new AI Infrastructure customer logos. Across the trailing four quarters (third-quarter fiscal 2025 to second-quarter fiscal 2026), it added 13 new AI Infrastructure customers, with seven already expanding their engagements, validating the company's land-and-expand strategy.



Recent deployments and expansions include Deepgram, Haein in South Korea, a Tier-1 financial institution, a leading quantitative trading firm and Spectra, a sovereign AI supercomputer deployed with Sandia National Laboratories and NextSilicon. The Tier-1 financial institution further expanded its deployment by adopting Penguin's CXL-powered MemoryAI KV Cache Server, ClusterWareAI software and related services.



Penguin's differentiated full-stack AI Factory Platform further strengthens its competitive position. The platform combines ClusterWareAI operating software, MemoryAI solutions, ComputeAI systems, OriginAI architectures and end-to-end design, deployment and managed services. During the quarter, the company enhanced ClusterWareAI with a new AI Factory Operations Agent that enables administrators to manage AI infrastructure using natural language. Penguin also strengthened its competitive positioning through strategic collaborations with NVIDIA and Dell Technologies.



Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue growth outlook to approximately 22% year over year, up from the prior outlook of approximately 12%, supporting sustainable long-term revenue growth.

PENG Faces Stiff Competition

PENG is facing intense competition from other industry players such as Dell Technologies DELL and Super Micro Computer SMCI. Both companies are expanding the scope of their operations to drive enterprise AI adoption, AI factories, AI server platforms and the expansion of customer pipelines.



Dell Technologies competes directly with PENG through its end-to-end AI Factory platform spanning servers, storage, networking, software and services. DELL reported a record AI backlog, expanding pipeline and more than 5,000 AI customers across enterprise, sovereign AI and neoclouds. It also differentiates itself through financing, deployment scale and integrated infrastructure that speeds enterprise AI production.



Super Micro Computer is challenging PENG with AI factory infrastructure built around data center building block solutions, direct liquid cooling and rapid time-to-online deployment. SMCI is expanding across enterprise, neocloud and sovereign AI customers while strengthening software, services and AI infrastructure. It also benefits from a record backlog, growing enterprise adoption and integrated end-to-end AI factory capabilities.

PENG’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Penguin stock has soared 304.7% in the past six months, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 12.1%.

PENG Stock’s 6-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Penguin stock is trading at a premium valuation, with a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 9.76, significantly above the industry’s average of 4.71. PENG currently holds a Value Score of C.

PENG’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects PENG's fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share at $2.30 and $3.15, respectively, representing strong year-over-year growth of 21.1% and 37.0%. Importantly, both estimates have remained stable over the past 30 days.

Penguin Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penguin Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penguin Solutions, Inc. Quote

Penguin stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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