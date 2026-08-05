Penguin Stock Slides 15% in a Month: Should You Buy the Dip?

Shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG have declined 15.4% in the past month, significantly underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which lost 2%, and the Zacks Internet – Software industry, which gained 1.1%. For investors, does the recent weakness reflect deteriorating fundamentals, or is it creating an attractive buying opportunity?



The drop in Penguin’s share price reflects near-term investor concerns rather than a deterioration in the company's long-term growth strategy. Investors are likely factoring in the pressure on gross margins resulting from the wind-down of the ‘Penguin Edge’ business, the additional working capital required for rapid growth and the potential future dilution of earnings per share (EPS) due to convertible securities.



PENG shares have also lagged behind competitors like Dell Technologies DELL, Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE in the past month. Dell Technologies, Super Micro Computer and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have returned 21.4%, 16.5% and 13.4%, respectively, highlighting stronger recent investor sentiment toward these larger AI infrastructure providers.

PENG Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Although near-term profitability may remain under pressure, we view the recent decline as a favorable buying opportunity, given Penguin's differentiated AI Factory Platform, innovative AI infrastructure portfolio and strong partnerships with industry leaders that support its long-term growth prospects.

AI Factory Platform Strength Fuels PENG’s Prospects

PENG’s AI Factory Platform has the potential to become a durable long-term growth engine by transforming the company from a traditional infrastructure vendor into a full-stack AI solutions provider. Rather than selling individual hardware components, Penguin integrates ClusterWareAI operating software, MemoryAI, ComputeAI, OriginAI reference architectures and end-to-end deployment and managed services into a unified platform. This integrated approach helps customers accelerate AI deployment, improve production efficiency and optimize return on investment, creating a differentiated value proposition that should support deeper customer relationships and higher-value engagements over time.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, AI-driven businesses generated 74% of total revenues and grew 104% year over year, while management emphasized a growing backlog and reiterated that the company remains in the early stages of a significant long-term profitable growth opportunity. Customer expansions, increasing software adoption and recognition from NVIDIA and Dell further reinforce the platform's credibility.

Innovation Pipeline Supports Future Expansion

Beyond its growing AI Factory Platform, Penguin continues investing in next-generation AI infrastructure technologies that could strengthen its competitive positioning over the long term.



The company's CXL-based MemoryAI KV Cache Server is designed to address the growing memory bottleneck in large-context AI inference by improving inference performance, reducing time-to-first-token latency and expanding memory capacity at a significantly lower cost than GPU high-bandwidth memory. At the same time, Penguin is advancing its MemoryAI Photonic Memory Appliance through its partnership with Celestial AI, reinforcing its long-term vision for next-generation AI memory infrastructure.



These innovations are already translating into stronger commercial traction, prompting management to raise its fiscal 2026 outlook and now expect net sales growth of approximately 22% (±2%) year over year. This improving outlook suggests the company's innovation investments are converting into sustainable revenue growth and earnings expansion.

PENG’s Earnings Estimate Revision Shows Upward Momentum

Analysts have become increasingly optimistic about Penguin’s earnings trajectory, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 revised upward over the past 30 and 60 days. The consensus now projects fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings of $2.60 and $3.40 per share, respectively, indicating year-over-year growth of 36.84% and 30.77%.



Adding to the bullish case, PENG has consistently outperformed expectations, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters with an average earnings surprise of 22.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation: PENG Shares Trading at a Premium

PENG stock is not so cheap, as suggested by its Value Score of D. In terms of the trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), PENG is currently trading at a premium of 32.31X, higher than the sector’s 0.96X. However, this premium is supported by its accelerating AI-driven revenue growth, rapidly growing Integrated Memory and AI Infrastructure businesses, and deep strategic partnerships.



Among competitors, Dell Technologies commands an even richer valuation at 36.28X trailing earnings, reflecting investor confidence in its AI infrastructure opportunities. Meanwhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer trade at 24.95X and 17.51X, respectively, below PENG's multiple.

Trailing 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Despite near-term margin and dilution concerns, Penguin’s differentiated AI Factory Platform, robust innovation pipeline, accelerating AI-driven growth, improving earnings outlook and strong strategic partnerships position it well to capitalize on the expanding AI infrastructure market. We believe the company's long-term growth potential outweighs its premium valuation. Therefore, purchasing PENG shares during a price decline could be an attractive move.



Penguin currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.