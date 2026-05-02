A Penguin Solutions (PENG) Insider Sold 6,485 Shares for $190,000

Key Points

Joe Clark sold 6,485 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$190,000 at a weighted average price of $29.26 per share.

The transaction represents 6.95% of Clark’s direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 93,261 to 86,776 shares.

All shares sold were held directly; Clark reported no indirect or derivative holdings after the transaction.

This disposition follows a series of routine sales, with trade sizes tracking in line with recent capacity-driven reductions in total holdings.

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Joe Clark, SVP and President of Optimized LED at Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG), reported the sale of 6,485 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions on April 23, 2026 and April 24, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,485 Transaction value ~$190,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 86,776 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.66 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($29.26); post-transaction value based on April 24, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Clark’s historical trading activity?

This 6,485-share sale is moderately above the mean size of Clark’s sell transactions (~5,299 shares), but well below the largest disposals executed earlier in 2026, reflecting a pattern of reduced trade sizes as direct holdings decrease.

This 6,485-share sale is moderately above the mean size of Clark’s sell transactions (~5,299 shares), but well below the largest disposals executed earlier in 2026, reflecting a pattern of reduced trade sizes as direct holdings decrease. What proportion of Gates’s direct holdings was impacted by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 6.95% of Clark’s direct ownership, lowering his directly held shares from 93,261 to 86,776, with no change to indirect or derivative positions.

The sale accounted for 6.95% of Clark’s direct ownership, lowering his directly held shares from 93,261 to 86,776, with no change to indirect or derivative positions. Is there evidence of strategic timing or valuation-driven motivations behind the sale?

The transaction was conducted under a previously established Rule 10b5-1 plan, indicating a pre-scheduled, routine liquidity event rather than opportunistic market timing; shares were sold around $29.26 per share, with the stock closing at $30.69 on April 24, 2026.

The transaction was conducted under a previously established Rule 10b5-1 plan, indicating a pre-scheduled, routine liquidity event rather than opportunistic market timing; shares were sold around $29.26 per share, with the stock closing at $30.69 on April 24, 2026. What is the broader context of Clark’s ownership profile following this transaction?

Following the sale, Clark retains 86,776 shares directly, representing approximately 0.17% of Penguin Solutions’ outstanding shares as of the latest available data, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.35 billion Net income (TTM) $54.1 million Dividend yield 0.61% 1-year price change 84.7%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 1, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers advanced computing, integrated memory, and optimized LED solutions, including DRAM modules, flash storage, high-performance computing systems, edge computing products, and LED chips under the Cree LED brand.

Generates revenue through direct sales, e-commerce, and distribution of hardware, software, and supply chain services across enterprise, cloud, and embedded applications.

Serves original equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government agencies, and end customers in sectors such as telecom, AI/ML, healthcare, manufacturing, and hyperscale data centers.

Penguin Solutions is a technology company with a diversified portfolio spanning advanced computing, integrated memory, and LED hardware solutions. Its strategy leverages high-performance products and services to address the growing needs of data-driven industries and edge applications. The company differentiates itself through a broad customer base, global reach, and a focus on mission-critical and high-growth markets.

What this transaction means for investors

It would be more encouraging to see Penguin Solutions’ President of Optimized LED retain all the shares he receives as compensation. That said, this transaction looks like an executive supplementing their income more than it looks like an insider who’s lost confidence in the business they work for. Clark finished the series of transactions still holding 86,776 shares.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if Clark were trying to exit his Penguin Solutions investment. On April 1, 2026, the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that were a little disappointing. Net sales fell 6% year over year and adjusted earnings remained stagnant at $0.52 per share.

While first-quarter sales fell, the company is enthusiastic about enterprise and government clients racing to build artificial intelligence (AI) factories. On April 1, management raised the company’s net sales growth outlook to a positive 12% year over year. Previously, management forecast 6% sales growth for fiscal 2026.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Penguin Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.