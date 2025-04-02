PENGUIN SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $PENG Reports Quarterly Earnings

PENGUIN SOLUTIONS ($PENG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, beating estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $365,520,000, beating estimates of $351,865,462 by $13,654,538.
PENGUIN SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity
PENGUIN SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $PENG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PENG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACK A PACHECO (EVP, COO, Pres, Integrated Mem) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,553 shares for an estimated $749,691.
- JOSEPH GATES CLARK (SVP and Pres, Optimized LED) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,395 shares for an estimated $84,235.
PENGUIN SOLUTIONS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PENG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/09/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024
PENGUIN SOLUTIONS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PENG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PENG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $23.0 on 01/09/2025
- Rustam Kanga from JMP Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 11/18/2024
- Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 11/01/2024
- Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $27.0 on 10/16/2024
- Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 10/16/2024
- Nick Doyle from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 10/16/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
