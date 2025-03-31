PENGUIN SOLUTIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $PENG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PENGUIN SOLUTIONS ($PENG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $351,865,462 and earnings of $0.39 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PENG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PENGUIN SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

PENGUIN SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $PENG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PENG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK A PACHECO (EVP, COO, Pres, Integrated Mem) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,553 shares for an estimated $749,691 .

. JOSEPH GATES CLARK (SVP and Pres, Optimized LED) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,395 shares for an estimated $84,235.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PENGUIN SOLUTIONS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PENG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PENGUIN SOLUTIONS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PENG forecast page.

PENGUIN SOLUTIONS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PENG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PENG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $23.0 on 01/09/2025

on 01/09/2025 Rustam Kanga from JMP Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $27.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Nick Doyle from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 10/16/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.