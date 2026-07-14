Penguin Raises FY26 Outlook: Is AI Demand Finally Paying Off?

Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG is raising its fiscal 2026 outlook as robust AI-driven demand continues translating into stronger revenue growth, expanding customer engagements and improving business visibility. The company now expects fiscal 2026 net sales growth of approximately 22% (±2%) and anticipates both revenues and earnings to exceed the high end of its prior guidance, reflecting confidence in sustained demand across its Integrated Memory and AI Infrastructure businesses.



AI-related businesses have become the company's primary growth engine, accounting for 74% of third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales while growing 104% year over year. Management noted that customer demand continues to outpace reported revenues, resulting in a growing backlog that enhances revenue visibility entering the fourth quarter. Integrated Memory revenues more than doubled year over year, while the non-hyperscale AI Infrastructure business continued to scale as enterprise, sovereign AI and neocloud customers expanded deployments.



Penguin is also benefiting from the industry's transition toward production-scale inference and agentic AI, which is driving higher demand for memory, compute, storage and AI infrastructure software. Its full-stack AI Factory Platform — combining MemoryAI, ClusterWareAI, ComputeAI, OriginAI and end-to-end services — positions the company to capture larger deployments while generating revenues from hardware, software and services.



PENG's land-and-expand strategy is further strengthening long-term growth by converting new customer wins into broader commercial relationships. Combined with record quarterly revenues, expanding AI demand and a growing backlog, the company's raised fiscal 2026 outlook indicates that its AI investments are increasingly translating into stronger financial performance and sustainable long-term growth.

How Competitors Compare to PENG's AI-based Demand Strategy

Penguin competes with major AI infrastructure providers, benefiting from the same enterprise AI, AI server, memory and data center spending cycle, making Dell Technologies DELL and Astera Labs ALAB relevant benchmarks for evaluating the company's long-term opportunity.



Dell Technologies benefits from enterprise AI through integrated AI factories, AI servers, storage and deployment services, competing directly with Penguin's AI infrastructure offerings. The company leverages scale, financing and broad enterprise relationships, while memory constraints support sustained AI server demand. Dell Technologies' full-stack ecosystem and record AI backlog strengthen its competitive position as enterprise AI spending accelerates.



Astera Labs competes with Penguin by supplying AI connectivity, memory controllers and fabric switches powering next-generation AI servers. The company focuses on PCIe, CXL memory, optical interconnects and hyperscaler partnerships, expanding silicon content per AI rack. Astera Labs' platform innovation and exposure to long-term AI infrastructure investments position it strongly alongside enterprise and data center spending growth.

PENG’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Penguin stock has surged 210.9% in the past year, significantly outperforming the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s 10.9% decline and the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 35.9% growth.

PENG’s One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PENG trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43X, below the industry’s 28.27X. It carries a Value Score of F.

PENG’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects PENG's fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share at $2.60 and $3.40, respectively, representing strong year-over-year growth of 36.84% and 30.77%. Both estimates have moved higher over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Penguin stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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