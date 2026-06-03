PENG's Integrated Memory Segment Rises: Can It Drive Long-Term Growth?

Penguin Solutions, Inc.’s PENG Integrated Memory segment is appearing as a powerful long-term growth driver as rising AI adoption creates growing demand for advanced memory solutions. The segment delivered impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue growth of 63% year over year and accounted for approximately half of total company sales, making it the company's largest business segment.



More importantly, the rise of AI inference workloads is creating a structural tailwind for the memory business. As enterprises, sovereign organizations and neocloud providers expand AI deployments, memory is becoming a critical component of overall system performance. Management believes AI inference workloads require significantly larger memory footprints than traditional AI training workloads, creating a durable demand environment for both high-bandwidth and general-purpose memory solutions.



PENG is also leveraging this trend through its MemoryAI platform, which extends the company beyond traditional memory modules into higher-value AI infrastructure solutions. Recent innovations, including the CXL-based MemoryAI KV Cache Server and memory-centric AI architectures, are designed to address AI inference bottlenecks and improve system efficiency. Early customer adoption, including a Tier-1 financial institution, validates the commercial potential of these offerings.



Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue growth outlook to approximately 12% year over year, driven by strength in the memory business. With AI-driven demand accelerating, expanding adoption of MemoryAI solutions and a growing role in next-generation AI infrastructure, PENG's integrated memory division appears to be well positioned to achieve sustainable long-term revenue growth.

PENG Faces Intensifying Competition in the AI Memory Market

Micron Technology MU is a major competitor to Penguin Solutions’ Integrated Memory business because it develops and manufactures its own DRAM, NAND, HBM4, HBM4E, LPDRAM, DDR5 and enterprise SSD products. MU benefits from strong AI-driven demand across data centers and inference workloads. Unlike PENG, MU controls the entire memory value chain, giving the company advantages in scale, technology, supply and product development. With massive investments in manufacturing, advanced packaging and R&D, MU remains a powerful force in the AI memory market.



Western Digital WDC is capitalizing on the AI data boom through its focus on high-capacity storage solutions, inference, agentic AI and physical AI workloads, making it a notable competitor to Penguin Solutions in the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem. WDC is expanding its portfolio with 40TB and 44TB drives, HAMR technology, UltraSMR solutions and high-bandwidth storage products. While WDC does not compete directly in DRAM, HBM, or DDR5, it benefits from strong hyperscale customer relationships, storage innovation and growing demand for AI data storage.

PENG’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Penguin Solutions' stock has soared 261.2% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 23.5%.

PENG’s Price Performance



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Penguin Solutions’ stock is overvalued, with a forward 12-month price/book ratio (P/B) of 8.79X compared with the industry’s 4.74X. PENG has a Value Score of D.

PENG’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PENG’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.18 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This represents a 14.74% year-over-year increase.



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Penguin Solutions stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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