PENG's CXL Bet Expands: Can It Become a Future Revenue Catalyst?

Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG is expanding its CXL-powered AI memory portfolio, positioning the technology as a potential long-term revenue driver as enterprise AI shifts from model training to inference workloads. As AI inference becomes increasingly memory-intensive, management believes scalable memory architectures based on Compute Express Link (CXL) will play an important role in supporting next-generation AI infrastructure.



To capitalize on this opportunity, Penguin introduced its MemoryAI product family, including CXL-based MemoryAI KV Cache servers designed to overcome memory bottlenecks in large-scale AI inference environments. Rather than offering standalone hardware, the company integrates these products with its ClusterWare software, OriginAI architectures, advanced computing systems and end-to-end services through its full-stack AI Factory Platform.



Early customer adoption suggests the strategy is gaining traction. Penguin has secured a Tier-1 financial institution for its CXL-powered KV Cache server and received a substantial order for CXL cards from a generative AI company building inference infrastructure. The company’s early investment in CXL technology and deep expertise in memory architecture strengthen its competitive positioning as enterprises increasingly adopt dynamic memory solutions for AI deployments.



Recent developments further strengthen this growth strategy. Since June 2026, Penguin has become an NVIDIA AI Factory Specialized Partner and has also expanded its ClusterWareAI platform with new AI-powered operations capabilities. Reflecting robust AI and memory demand, the company also raised its fiscal 2026 outlook and now expects approximately 12% year-over-year net sales growth. Growing commercial adoption, expanding ecosystem support and a stronger outlook suggest CXL could become an increasingly meaningful contributor to Penguin's long-term revenue growth.

How Rivals Fare Against PENG

Both Micron Technology MU and Marvell Technology MRVL compete with Penguin by enabling next-generation AI infrastructure, where memory architecture, high-speed interconnects and scalable server platforms are becoming critical for inference-driven workloads.



Micron Technology competes with PENG by leading AI memory through HBM, LPDRAM and SOCAMM, backed by long-term strategic customer agreements that strengthen supply visibility. While PENG emphasizes CXL-based memory pooling and AI infrastructure, MU focuses on memory technology leadership and server efficiency. MU benefits from broad market demand and differentiated memory platforms for AI data centers.



Marvell Technology challenges PENG through AI interconnects, CXL switching, custom silicon and optical networking while expanding via XConn and Celestial AI. Although PENG targets CXL memory appliances and inference servers, MRVL offers a broader ecosystem spanning switching, photonics and memory expansion. MRVL gains from hyperscaler adoption and aggressive investment in next-generation AI infrastructure.

PENG’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Penguin stock has skyrocketed 251.8% in the year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 18.2%.

PENG’s YTD Price Performance



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From a valuation perspective, PENG is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.86X, lower than the industry average of 25.65X. The company carries a Value Score of D.

PENG’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PENG’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share is pegged at $2.3 and $3.15, respectively, reflecting solid year-over-year growth of 21.05% in fiscal 2026 and 36.96% in fiscal 2027. Remarkably, earnings estimates for both fiscal years have moved higher over the past 30 days.



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Penguin stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.