Pengana Trust Welcomes New Director, No Securities Held

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (AU:PCX) has released an update.
Pengana Global Private Credit Trust has announced the appointment of Keith McLachlan as a director, effective November 20, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that McLachlan currently holds no securities in the trust. This appointment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team.
