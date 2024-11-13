Pengana Trust Updates Dividend Distribution Details

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (AU:PCX) has released an update.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust has announced an update regarding the dividend distribution for its ordinary units, with changes to the DRP price. This update concerns the distribution period ending October 31, 2024, and is relevant for shareholders recorded by November 4, 2024. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could impact investment decisions.

