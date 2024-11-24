Pengana Global Trust Enhances Market Access with New ASX Quotation

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (AU:PCX) has released an update.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust has announced the quotation of 42,934 fully paid ordinary units on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PCX, effective from November 18, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance liquidity and investor access to its securities. Such steps are crucial for investors looking to diversify their portfolio with credit-focused investment opportunities.

