News & Insights

Stocks

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Dividend Announcement

November 26, 2024 — 12:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (AU:PCX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust has announced a dividend distribution for its ordinary units, with a payment of AUD 0.0116 per unit scheduled for December 17, 2024. Investors should note the ex-date is December 2, with the record date set for December 3. This announcement is of interest to those tracking dividend opportunities in the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:PCX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.