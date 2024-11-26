Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Dividend Announcement

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (AU:PCX) has released an update.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust has announced a dividend distribution for its ordinary units, with a payment of AUD 0.0116 per unit scheduled for December 17, 2024. Investors should note the ex-date is December 2, with the record date set for December 3. This announcement is of interest to those tracking dividend opportunities in the financial markets.

