Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Announces Buy-Back Opportunity

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (AU:PCX) has released an update.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust is offering its unitholders an opportunity to participate in an off-market buy-back, allowing them to exit all or part of their investment as part of its capital management strategy. Participation in the buy-back is optional, and investors are encouraged to consult financial advisors before making any decisions. This buy-back initiative reflects Pengana’s ongoing efforts to manage capital effectively and provide flexibility to its investors.

