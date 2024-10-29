Pengana Capital Group’s Director Increases Stake

News & Insights

October 29, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. (AU:PCG) has released an update.

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Russel Craig Pillemer holding a significant stake exceeding 20% in the company. This development highlights Pillemer’s continued influence within the firm, underscoring his direct and indirect interests across various entities associated with Pengana. Investors might find this relevant as it reflects on the company’s governance and potential strategic directions.

