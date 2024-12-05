Pengana Capital Group Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. (AU:PCG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pengana Capital Group Limited has experienced a shift in its substantial holding, with Russel Craig Pillemer’s voting power decreasing from 27.98% to 25.91%. This change is primarily due to a series of share releases, purchases, and buybacks affecting his interest in the company’s voting securities. Investors in the financial markets may find these movements noteworthy as they reflect strategic adjustments within the company’s shareholding structure.

For further insights into AU:PCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.