Pengana Capital Group Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. (AU:PCG) has released an update.
Pengana Capital Group Limited has experienced a shift in its substantial holding, with Russel Craig Pillemer’s voting power decreasing from 27.98% to 25.91%. This change is primarily due to a series of share releases, purchases, and buybacks affecting his interest in the company’s voting securities. Investors in the financial markets may find these movements noteworthy as they reflect strategic adjustments within the company’s shareholding structure.
