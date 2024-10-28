Pengana Capital Group Plans 2024 Annual Meeting

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. (AU:PCG) has released an update.

Pengana Capital Group is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions, including the re-election of Mr. Kevin Eley as a director and the adoption of the remuneration report. Additionally, the meeting will consider equity grants under the Non-Executive Director Equity Plan. Shareholders unable to attend can vote by proxy to ensure their voices are heard.

