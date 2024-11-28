News & Insights

Pengana Capital Group Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 28, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. (AU:PCG) has released an update.

Pengana Capital Group Limited has announced the successful outcomes of various resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with a majority of votes supporting key initiatives such as share buy-backs and changes in company governance. The meeting, conducted via a poll, confirmed strong shareholder backing across all proposals, indicating robust investor confidence in Pengana’s strategic direction. This development highlights Pengana’s commitment to aligning with shareholder interests while navigating the financial landscape.

