Pengana Capital Group Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. (AU:PCG) has released an update.

Pengana Capital Group Limited has announced the successful outcomes of various resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with a majority of votes supporting key initiatives such as share buy-backs and changes in company governance. The meeting, conducted via a poll, confirmed strong shareholder backing across all proposals, indicating robust investor confidence in Pengana’s strategic direction. This development highlights Pengana’s commitment to aligning with shareholder interests while navigating the financial landscape.

