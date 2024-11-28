News & Insights

Pengana Capital Group Focuses on Future Growth Amid Loss

November 28, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. (AU:PCG) has released an update.

Pengana Capital Group reported a $4.3 million loss for the financial year but remains optimistic about future profitability due to strategic repositioning in global private credit solutions. The company declared dividends despite the loss, highlighting strong cash reserves and confidence in future growth. Additionally, a significant loan repayment boosted Pengana’s cash reserves, and the company plans to increase its buy-back capacity.

