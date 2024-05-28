News & Insights

Pengana Capital Director Increases Shareholding

May 28, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. (AU:PCG) has released an update.

Pengana Capital Group Limited has announced a change in the holdings of director Kevin John Eley, who has recently acquired additional shares through on-market purchases. The transactions, which occurred on successive dates from May 21 to May 24, 2024, resulted in Eley’s increase in fully paid ordinary shares, while no shares were disposed of during this period. The financial consideration for the shares acquired ranged from $3,049.38 to $9,087.03 on the respective dates.

For further insights into AU:PCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

