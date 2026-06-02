PENG Soars 215% in 3 Months: Is the Stock Still Worth Betting?

Shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG have gained a stellar 215.1% over the past three months compared with the Internet – Software industry and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 6.7% and 25.7%, respectively. The stock has also significantly outperformed its closest competitors.



Given Penguin Solutions' focus on AI factories, inference infrastructure, memory-centric AI systems and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Super Micro Computer SMCI remain its most relevant rivals. While shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have surged 117.2% over the same period, Super Micro Computer and NVIDIA have delivered a comparatively modest return of 52.8% and 24.6%, respectively.

3-Month Price Comparison



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After a substantial rally, investors may be wondering if they've missed an opportunity to add this fast-growing stock to their portfolio. However, we believe PENG has a bright future and the stock's best days may still lie ahead.



Technical indicators suggest continued strong performance for PENG. The stock trades above its 50-day moving average, suggesting robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in PENG’s prospects.

PENG Trades Above 50-Day SMA



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Let's take a look at the fundamentals of PENG to better analyze how to invest in the stock.

PENG's Full-Stack AI Strategy Fuels Long-Term Growth

Penguin Solutions is transforming itself into a full-stack AI Factory Platform company, positioning the business to capitalize on the next phase of AI adoption as workloads shift from training to inference. Management believes inference-driven and agentic AI deployments require tightly integrated compute, memory, software, networking and services, creating demand for end-to-end AI infrastructure solutions. To address this opportunity, Penguin Solutions has built its AI Factory Platform around six core elements: ClusterWare software, MemoryAI platforms, advanced computing systems, OriginAI architectures, end-to-end services and a broad partner ecosystem.



Recent innovations underscore the strength of this strategy. At NVIDIA GTC 2026, Penguin Solutions introduced its MemoryAI product family, including CXL-based MemoryAI KV Cache servers designed to overcome memory bottlenecks in large-scale AI inference workloads. The company also expanded its OriginAI Factory Architectures and enhanced ClusterWare's capabilities as a unified AI infrastructure control plane. These solutions are already gaining traction, including deployments with a Tier-1 financial institution and growing demand across enterprise, neocloud and sovereign AI customers.



By combining AI infrastructure expertise with deep memory architecture capabilities, Penguin Solutions occupies a differentiated position in the market. Continued investments in product innovation, customer engagement and ecosystem partnerships are expected to strengthen its competitive advantage and support sustainable long-term growth.

AI Pipeline Strengthens PENG’s Growth Potential

Penguin Solutions is building a compelling long-term growth path through its expanding AI infrastructure pipeline across three high-growth markets: enterprise AI, neocloud providers and sovereign AI deployments. The company has already demonstrated traction through deployments with customers such as Haein in South Korea, Deepgram and Georgia Tech, while reporting strong pipeline growth across all three segments.



The momentum is increasingly visible in operating results. Penguin Solutions added five new AI/HPC customers in the fiscal second quarter and seven new AI/HPC logos in the first half of fiscal 2026, compared with three in the prior-year period. Non-hyperscale AI/HPC revenues grew 50% year over year in the first half, while bookings strengthened across enterprise, neocloud and sovereign AI markets. As organizations invest in on-premise AI factories and inference-driven infrastructure, PENG’s diversified customer base and growing pipeline provide a foundation for more sustainable, higher-quality growth and reduced dependence on hyperscale customers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.53 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.93%.

Valuation Snapshot

PENG stock appears attractively valued relative to its growth prospects. The company currently trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 1.78X, significantly below the sector average of 6.93X. This discounted valuation seems compelling given Penguin Solutions' expanding AI Factory Platform, growing MemoryAI portfolio and increasing traction across enterprise, sovereign and neocloud AI markets.



While rivals such as NVIDIA Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer are also trading at a discount to the sector average, they have forward P/S multiples of 4.81X, 1.37X and 0.55X, respectively.

Price/Sales (F12M)



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Invest in Penguin Solutions Stock Now

Although PENG shares have surged significantly, the company’s differentiated AI Factory Platform, increasing AI infrastructure adoption, expanding customer pipeline and attractive valuation suggest that the growth story is far from over. Backed by strong secular AI tailwinds and growing market traction, Penguin Solutions remains a compelling stock to buy for investors seeking long-term growth.



PENG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.