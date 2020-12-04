PenFed Credit Union Review

Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) was established in 1935 as a credit union for military and civilian government employees and their families. Although membership was limited to those groups initially, the Virginia-based credit union now has an open national membership charter. Membership is available to those who meet the geographic requirements and open a savings account and deposit at least $5. Banking through PenFed is available in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and Okinawa.

Here’s an overview of PenFed Credit Union’s offerings and services so you can decide if it’s the right institution for your banking needs. Account details and annual percentage yields (APYs) are accurate as of December 3, 2020.

Account Basics

Savings

PenFed offers two savings accounts: Regular Savings and Premium Online Savings. Making a $5 initial deposit in either of these savings accounts is all you need to do to become a member of PenFed.

The Regular Savings account offers 0.05% APY and the Premium Online Savings account offers 0.60% APY as membership dividends. PenFed compounds your dividends monthly and credits them to your account monthly. There is no minimum balance to earn the APY with either account, nor are there any maintenance or other monthly fees. You can pay bills from either account using PenFed’s free Bill Pay service.

Regular Savings accounts come with an ATM card that you can use to withdraw cash or check your balance at an ATM, but expect to pay $1.50 for withdrawals and $1.00 for balance inquiries at in-network and non-PenFed ATMs. The Premium Online Savings account does not offer ATM access (or an ATM card), which means you will have to transfer money from that account to another account to access your money.

Although the Regular Savings account is available to open and manage at any PenFed branch, via phone or online, the Premium Online Savings account is only available online, making it slightly less convenient in exchange for its higher APY.

Checking

PenFed offers a single checking account: Access America Checking. Note that you must establish membership at PenFed by opening a savings account with a $5 minimum initial deposit before you can gain access to the credit union’s checking account.

Access America Checking has a $10 monthly service fee, which you can waive with either a direct deposit of at least $500 per month or by maintaining a daily balance of at least $500. Setting up a minimum $500 recurring direct deposit also makes the account eligible for dividends. Eligible accounts earn 0.20% APY on daily balances up to $19,999.99 and 0.40% APY on daily balances between $20,000 and $50,000. Dividends are compounded daily and paid monthly.

The Access America Checking account comes with a free Visa contactless debit card, which is fully compatible with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay. With this debit card, you can access an 85,000+ fee-free ATM network of Allpoint and CO-OP ATMs. PenFed does not charge fees for out-of-network ATM use with the Access America Checking account, although there may be a surcharge fee from the third-party ATM operator.

This account also offers free Bill Pay and a no-fee overdraft line of credit starting at $500. The line of credit has a fixed 17.99% APR and flexible limits starting at $500.

CDs

PenFed Credit Union offers Money Market Certificates—banks call these certificates of deposit (CDs). They are also referred to as “share certificates” in the world of credit unions. As with CDs, PenFed’s Money Market Certificates are sold in specific terms and apply penalties for early withdrawal prior to the maturity date. The particular terms and rates are as follows:

There is a $1,000 minimum deposit to purchase a PenFed Money Market Certificate. If you decide to withdraw your money early, fees are determined based upon the maturity date of the certificate and the amount of time you have held it, as follows:

Six-month certificates have a fee equal to the most recent 90 days of dividends earned

12-month through seven-year certificates have a fee equal to the last 365 days of dividends earned if you withdraw your money within the first 365 days.

If you withdraw money after the first 365 days of holding a 12-month through seven-year certificate, there will be a fee equal to 30% of the gross amount of dividends you would have earned if the certificate had reached maturity.

Money Market Account

You can open the Money Market Savings account with a minimum $25 initial deposit. Members with this account earn higher APYs with higher balances. Rates start at 0.05% APY for account balances below $10,000, rise to 0.10% APY for account balances between $10,000 and $99,999 and top out at 0.15% APY for all account balances over $100,000.

There are no monthly fees associated with this account, and you can get free checks upon request and access to PenFed’s free Bill Pay service. You also receive a free ATM card with this account, which you can use to withdraw funds or check your balance. However, PenFed charges $1.50 for withdrawals and $1.00 for balance inquiries at Non-PenFed Branded ATMs.

In addition, you will need to keep an eye on your monthly withdrawals or transfers from your Money Market Savings account, as it is subject to federal Regulation D. Regulation D traditionally has limited such transactions to six per month (while that limit is indefinitely suspended, banks and credit unions still can assess a fee for exceeding it). After you’ve reached that limit, PenFed levies a $10 excessive transaction fee for each additional transaction.

Other Accounts and Services

In addition to the above accounts, PenFed Credit Union members also have access to the following menu of accounts and services:

Coverdell Education Savings Certificates

IRA Certificates

IRA Premier accounts

IRA Savings accounts

Credit cards

Mortgage and home equity loans

Auto loans

Personal loans

Student loans

Student loan refinancing

Access on the Go

PenFed’s mobile app allows members to handle virtually all of their banking tasks from their smartphone. The app includes the following features:

Mobile check deposit

Bill pay with the touch of a button

Fingerprint access

Instant transfer between PenFed accounts

ATM locator

The app is available for iOS and Android and currently has a rating of 4.1 stars out of 5 on the App Store and 4.6 stars out of 5 on Google Play.

In addition, PenFed members have access to 85,000+ fee-free ATMs through the Allpoint and CO-OP ATM network. This network includes ATMs in many retail locations, including department stores, pharmacies, gas stations and grocery stores.

Pros

Open national membership charter allows anyone in the U.S. to join

Competitive APYs

85,000+ fee-free ATMs nationwide

Convenient online and mobile access

Checking account dividends are compounded daily and paid monthly

Cons

$10 monthly checking account fee (unless you maintain a $500 balance or have $500 in recurring direct deposits)

Checking account requires recurring $500 direct deposit to earn dividends

Steep penalties for early money market certificate withdrawals

Must open and maintain a savings account to become a member

How PenFed Credit Union Stacks Up

Because of its open national membership charter, PenFed Credit Union is among the easiest credit unions to join. This makes it a great option for an otherwise unaffiliated individual who wants to take advantage of the service and dividends credit unions are known for. With easy online and mobile access and a wide array of services and products, PenFed Credit Union can become your one-stop-shop for all of your banking needs.

However, PenFed may not be the right fit for everyone. If you only want to open a checking account or certificate, you’re still required to open and maintain a savings account with PenFed to gain and keep your membership. In addition, though PenFed offers competitive rates, its early withdrawal penalties for money market certificates are also somewhat steep, and it does not offer any kind of flexibility to avoid such penalties.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is PenFed Credit Union FDIC insured?

As a credit union, PenFed is covered by NCUA insurance, rather than FDIC insurance. However, the NCUA offers similar protection, providing credit union members with up to $250,000 of deposit insurance, per depositor, for each ownership category, in the event of a credit union failure.

Does PenFed Credit Union have branches nationwide?

PenFed has 46 total branch locations in 13 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico. The 13 states include:

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Maryland

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Pennsylvania

Texas

Virginia

How do I contact member services at PenFed Credit Union?

You can contact the credit union by phone at 724-473-6333 or toll-free at 1-800-247-5626 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

You can also send a secure online message (including secure upload of documents, if necessary) from the PenFed website. Or, you can send an email to info@HQ.PenFed.org.

Finally, you can reach PenFed Credit Union by mail at: Box 1432, Alexandria, VA 22313-2032.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.