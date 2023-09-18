News & Insights

Pendragon to sell UK motor, leasing businesses to Lithia for $310 mln

September 18, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Sept 18 (Reuters) - British automotive retailer Pendragon PDG.L said on Monday it would sell its entire UK motor and leasing businesses to Lithia UK Holding for a gross aggregate consideration of 250 million pounds ($310 million).

The companies also agreed on the terms of a partnership including the rollout of Pinewood, the British firm's dealer management software (DMS) business, to Lithia Motors' LAD.N existing 50 UK sites and the creation of a joint venture to speed up Pinewood's entry into the North American DMS market.

"The transaction is the value-maximising conclusion of the strategic review announced by Pendragon last year and the board believes that it will deliver an attractive cash dividend to shareholders of c.£240 million," London-listed Pendragon said in a statement.

As part of the transaction, Pendragon's Pinewood division will become a standalone entity, retaining existing listing on the London Stock Exchange.

