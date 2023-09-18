Pendragon to sell UK motor, leasing businesses to Lithia for $310 mln

Sept 18 (Reuters) - British automotive retailer Pendragon PDG.L said on Monday it would sell its entire UK motor and leasing businesses to Lithia UK Holding for a gross aggregate consideration of 250 million pounds ($310 million).

($1 = 0.8065 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

